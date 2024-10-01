Critical Analysis: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52% Century Therapeutics -6,434.23% -60.60% -31.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for BioAtla and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 645.61%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Century Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 338.74 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.71 Century Therapeutics $2.04 million 70.80 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -0.77

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla



BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Century Therapeutics



Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

