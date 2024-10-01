Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 581.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
