Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 581.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

