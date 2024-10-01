Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $880.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $780.00 to $880.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $883.04.

COST stock opened at $886.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.37. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

