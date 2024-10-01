Contrasting Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5, meaning that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oklo and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Oklo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares Oklo and Aqua Power Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -68.04% -11.20% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oklo beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

