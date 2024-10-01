Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
