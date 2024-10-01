Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium 4.28% 6.18% 2.41% Fission Uranium N/A -1.72% -1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.22%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 150.40%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Fission Uranium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $294.50 million 4.65 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -95.08 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Fission Uranium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

