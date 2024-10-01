Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

