Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.