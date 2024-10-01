Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.