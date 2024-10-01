Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 105.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

