Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
