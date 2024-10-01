Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

