Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chervon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Chervon has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Chervon Company Profile

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

