Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,023,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 2,754,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CMPNF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

