CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,082,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,837,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
