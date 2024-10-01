Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $11.71 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $14,262,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after buying an additional 579,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

