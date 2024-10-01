CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CCSC Technology International Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of CCTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 35,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,567. CCSC Technology International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.
About CCSC Technology International
