CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCSC Technology International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CCTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 35,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,567. CCSC Technology International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

