Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $41.32 on Friday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

