Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $805.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Bumble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.