Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 24,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

