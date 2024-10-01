Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $154.67

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Ryanair Trading Down 59.9 %

Ryanair stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 554,680 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,135,000 after buying an additional 394,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

