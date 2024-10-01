BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.63 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,296 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,800 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

