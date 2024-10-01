Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 20,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Bit Digital Stock Down 3.6 %
BTBT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 4.78. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
