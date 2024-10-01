BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BGC Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. BGC Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.
About BGC Group
