AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.7 million. AudioEye also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.
AudioEye Stock Performance
AudioEye stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $265.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.59, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
