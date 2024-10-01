AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.7 million. AudioEye also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AudioEye stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $265.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.59, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEYE

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.