Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.1 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $78.99.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
