Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

