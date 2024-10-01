Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

