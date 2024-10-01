Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$44.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOY. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.85. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

