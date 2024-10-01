Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $4.71

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Grab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

