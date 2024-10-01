Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
