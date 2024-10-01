Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.