Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$11.50 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.45 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Insiders purchased a total of 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $658,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

