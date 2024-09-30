Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $46.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

YUMC opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

