Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

