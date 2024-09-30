WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $11.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

WT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of WT stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 194,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

