WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

WCLD stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

