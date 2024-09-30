Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:WPM opened at C$84.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.37. The stock has a market cap of C$38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

