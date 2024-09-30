Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,855,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

