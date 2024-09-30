Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Webjet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Webjet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

About Webjet

(Get Free Report)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.