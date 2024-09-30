Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.55 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

See Also

