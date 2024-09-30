Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

