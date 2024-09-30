VersaBank (TSE:VBN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of VersaBank to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

