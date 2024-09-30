VersaBank (TSE:VBN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of VersaBank to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on VersaBank
VersaBank Price Performance
VersaBank Dividend Announcement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.