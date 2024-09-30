US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $50.06 on Monday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

