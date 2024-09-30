Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Upbound Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.43 on Monday. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

