Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

UETMF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

