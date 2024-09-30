Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.57.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

