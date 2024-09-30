Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
