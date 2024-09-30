UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 658,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. Wedbush increased their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in UMH Properties by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.