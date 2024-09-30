Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

