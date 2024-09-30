Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 8.0 %

TSRYY opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.86.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

