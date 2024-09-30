Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

