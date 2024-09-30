Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

TCI stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 340.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

