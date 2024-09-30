TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Get Our Latest Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 22.2 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.