TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 22.2 %

Shares of TCON opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358,050.00, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

