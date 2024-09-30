thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,967.0 days.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THYKF opened at $9.50 on Monday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers green hydrogen, chlor- alkali, and hydrochloric acid solutions. It serves chemical and steel industries, as well as refineries.

